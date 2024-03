Matt Lively reports on the St. Mary's Gaels beating Gonzaga to win the WCC title, assuring NCAA Tournament spot.

St. Mary's men's basketball team makes triumphant return as WCC champs Matt Lively reports on the St. Mary's Gaels beating Gonzaga to win the WCC title, assuring NCAA Tournament spot.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On