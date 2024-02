SF sheriff talks lower crime rates and the Lunar New Year Parade in San Francisco Gianna Franco and Nicole Zaloumis were joined by San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto to discuss his participation in the Lunar New Year Parade and public safety in the city as crime numbers show continued improvements. (02-21-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv