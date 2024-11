Ryan Yamamoto interviews San Francisco Examiner reporter Patrick Hoge about the record ethics fine mayoral candidate Mark Farrell is facing.

SF mayoral candidate Mark Farrell agrees to a record ethics fine Ryan Yamamoto interviews San Francisco Examiner reporter Patrick Hoge about the record ethics fine mayoral candidate Mark Farrell is facing.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On