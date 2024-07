San Leandro celebrates city's first official Pride event San Leandro is hosting its first Pride celebration. Amanda Hari spoke with organizers about the decision to launch the celebration now. (7-12-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv