Advertise With Us

Len Ramirez reports on a contractor clearing tarps and scaffolding from blighted, long abandoned San Jose church (8-28-2023)

San Jose's abandoned "Trash Bag Church" finally gets tarps and scaffolding removed Len Ramirez reports on a contractor clearing tarps and scaffolding from blighted, long abandoned San Jose church (8-28-2023)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On