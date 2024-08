San Francisco Unified School District starts classes amid teacher shortage The teachers' union for San Francisco schools says the district is challenged with staffing for the start of the school year on Monday. Veronica Macias reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv