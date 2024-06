San Francisco business owner considering closing after store ransacked for a 4th time Kevin Ko reports on a San Francisco business that is fed up with thieves ransacking their store. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv