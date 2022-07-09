Watch CBS News

S.F. crime victims hopeful as new DA takes over

Brooke Jenkins was officially sworn in Friday as San Francisco's interim district attorney and a lot of small business owners plagued by rising crime expressed hope she will make a difference. Lauren Toms reports. (7-8-22)
