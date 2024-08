Robbers target residents of Oakland retirement community In recent months dozens of women who live at Westlake Christian Terrace in Oakland have been attacked as they leave the complex to go shopping. Kelsi Thorud reports. (8-16-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv