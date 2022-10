Advertise With Us

Tom Wait spoke with Republican Sen. Brian Dahle, Governor Gavin Newsom's opponent in the upcoming election (10-23-2022)

Republican State Senator Brian Dahle set to debate Gov. Newsom Tom Wait spoke with Republican Sen. Brian Dahle, Governor Gavin Newsom's opponent in the upcoming election (10-23-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On