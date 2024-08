Recession fears fuel Dow plunge of more than 1,000 points Jarred Hill reports on stocks falling sharply during a major global selloff. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/stock-market-today-dow-jones-s-p-500-down/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv