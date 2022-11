Advertise With Us

A big rig crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton Friday morning.

Raw video: Scene of overturned big rig blocking northbound I-680 in Pleasanton A big rig crash blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton Friday morning.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On