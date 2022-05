Rapper, Producer Tajai Massey's Hiero Day Hip-Hop Festival Jumps Off Sept. 3-6 Vern Glenn talks to rapper, producer Tajai Massey who first topped the charts with the 'Souls of Mischief' back in the 90s. Tajai talks about his life, his art and the upcoming Hiero Day hip-hop festival, September 3-6, in Oakland. For info go to hieroday.com.