Racehorse owners trying to keep Alameda County track open Katie Nielsen reports on efforts to keep the racetrack open and keep people employed and housed. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv