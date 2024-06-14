Pride staple “Broadway Bares SF” returns in support of the fight against HIV/AIDS The 7th edition of Broadway Bares SF returns this weekend with live music and a dance show! Director Deb Leamy and performer Cameron Postnikoff discuss the show's impact on the San Francisco community and more. Get tickets at https://broadwaybaressf.org. (06-14-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv