Political Science professor takes a look at the San Francisco Mayoral Debate Sonoma State University Political Science professor David McCuan speaks on Mayor London Breed’s absence and the key issues to look at with each candidate running for mayor of San Francisco. (09-12-2024) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv