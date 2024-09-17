Watch CBS News

"Pod Save America” host talks 'Survivor' journey

Host of “Pod Save America,” John Lovett, talks about his experience as a castaway of the new season and the lasting connections. The two-hour premiere of “Survivor” airs on Wednesday, September 18th on KPIX and streaming on Paramount+. (09-17-2024)
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.