Plan to develop cancer center for veterans According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, many veterans may face an increased risk of cancer due to their military experience. Now, Stanford Medicine and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are working together in the hope of developing a comprehensive cancer center on the VA Palo Alto campus. Dr. Michael Kozal, Chief of Staff at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, talks about the proposed center, and the importance of establishing a center like this