People are Talking: San Francisco residents vote the city is on the wrong track SF Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rodney Fong, joined the Morning Edition to weigh in on the results of San Franciscans mentioning the city is failing due to crime and how the city plans to help make the community feel safer in the streets day and night. (02-15-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv