People are Talking: Persistent coughs taking over the Bay Area Have you been dealing with a lingering cough? Many people in the Bay Area are worried about when this cough will go away, so the Morning Edition spoke with Doctor Peter Chin-Hong an infectious disease expert at UCSF on remedies and prevention. (03-19-2024)