Peninsula scout honored for using Heimlich maneuver to save his brother A Daly City teenager is being honored for using his scout training to save his little brother's life. Len Ramirez reports. (3-8-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv