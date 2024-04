Partial eclipse watchers party across Bay Area to witness rare event Monday's partial eclipse brought scores of Bay Area residents to parties and other events to watch the rare astronomical sight. John Ramos reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv