Park Fire burns 45K acres near Chico forcing evacuations Reed Cowan and Gianna Franco speak with KOVR’s Rachel Wulff in Butte County where we are learning evacuations are in order in Tehama County as this fire continues to spread. (07-25-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv