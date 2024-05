Overall California tourism bounces back but Bay Area lags Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that travel spending in California hit an all-time high but, in the Bay Area, it hasn't yet matched pre-pandemic levels. Da Lin reports. (5-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv