Outer Sunset residents slam proposal to close Great Highway to traffic In November, voters will be asked to decide if the Great Highway should be permanently closed to cars so it can be made into a new 17-acre park/promenade. John Ramos reports. (6-23-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv