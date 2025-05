Orinda neighborhood sets up its own license plate reader cameras to deter crime Katie Nielsen reports on an Orinda neighborhood’s camera system that could now be paid for by the city. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv