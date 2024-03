Oakland using hawks to deter crows from overpopulating certain areas Itay Hod reports on how hawks are being used to keep parts of Oakland clean from crows. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv