Oakland students receive $5 million in college scholarships Oakland Promise was created in 2016 as way to reinvest in city youth. Andrea Nakano reports. (5-16-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv