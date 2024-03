Oakland Restaurant Week lures locals back to downtown dining destinations Everything from food trucks to Michelin-star restaurants are in the spotlight for Oakland Restaurant Week and they're offering special deals to draw new customers in. Andrea Nakano reports. (3-14-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv