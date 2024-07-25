Watch CBS News

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on the city's plan to tackle the homeless crisis

Ryan Yamamoto interviewed Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on the recent executive order to remove homeless encampments, what they are investing in for the unhoused, Kamala Harris’ Bay Area ties, and if there are any updates to the FBI investigation. (07-25-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
