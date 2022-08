Advertise With Us

Juliette Goodrich reports on Oakland students returning to school amid a shortage of teachers (8-8-2022)

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf promises plan to bring more teachers to school district Juliette Goodrich reports on Oakland students returning to school amid a shortage of teachers (8-8-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On