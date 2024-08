Oakland leaders discuss crime deterrence at town hall At a town hall in Oakland Friday, city leaders talked about what's being done and what still needs to be done to create a clean and safe community. Andrea Nakano reports (8-23-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv