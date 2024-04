Oakland Coliseum workers face layoffs after A's move to Sacramento Many employees who work at the Coliseum are wondering where their paychecks will come from after this final season of the A's in Oakland. Andrea Nakano reports. (4-4-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv