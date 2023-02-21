Watch CBS News

Norovirus cases spread in California

The CDC says outbreaks of the stomach flu are up this season. CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks Dr. Neha Narula from Stanford Health Care why cases are spiking, the symptoms to look out for, and steps we can take to protect ourselves
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.