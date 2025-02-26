Nonprofit on San Mateo County coast helps unhoused with job training Nonprofit on San Mateo County coast helps unhoused with job training sanfrancisco By Sharon Chin February 26, 2025 / 2:28 PM PST / CBS News More than 2,000 people in San Mateo County are living with homelessness, according to the latest annual count. That's an 18% increase over the last few years. A nonprofit on the county's coast founded by this week's Icon Award winner is working to bring those numbers down. Sharon Chin reports.