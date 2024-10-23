Watch CBS News

New season of Ink Masters on Paramount Plus

The newest season of Ink Masters is back on Paramount Plus with 16 tattoo artists joining the contest. Morning anchor Gianna Franco talks with judges Nikko Hurtado and DJ Tambe to see what the competition's going to look like.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.