New law making becoming a teacher easier renews interest in the education field Len Ramirez reports on a new law that makes getting teacher credentials easier. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv