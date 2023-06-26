Neko Case talks about performing at the Stern Grove Festival Gianna Franco spoke with Neko Case ahead of her performance at the Stern Grove Festival. The talented singer-songwriter shared her excitement about performing in front of a live audience again after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. She also discussed her creative process and how she draws inspiration from the natural world. Case expressed her admiration for the festival and its commitment to showcasing diverse artists in a beautiful outdoor setting. (06/25/2023)