Napa Valley residents' journey from Ukraine to a German concentration camp, and to The Bay Area Today, we commemorate the six million Jews and countless others who were killed at the hands of the Nazis during World War Two. However, not all victims of the concentration camps were Jewish. Nick Hope, a teenager from Ukraine, was one such individual. Sent to Germany to labor in a factory, Hope eventually found his way to Northern California. Our Ashely Sharp had the privilege of speaking with him about his remarkable journey.