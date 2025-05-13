Watch CBS News

Messi Mania has hit San Jose

Hundreds of sports fans are gathering outside of Santana Row to try and get a glimpse of global soccer superstar Lionel Messi who is in town to play the San Jose Earthquakes. Reporter Kevin Ko talked to fans about what makes Messi so special.
