Advertise With Us

Elizabeth Cook reports on a lucky winner buying a Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million in San Bruno (11-16-2022)

Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at San Bruno gas station Elizabeth Cook reports on a lucky winner buying a Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million in San Bruno (11-16-2022)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On