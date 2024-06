Low-cost housing complex opens in Oakland thanks to church-government-NPO collaboration An Oakland church is helping provide desperately needed affordable housing to the community it calls home. Kevin Ko reports. (6-13-24) ebsite: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv