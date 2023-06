'Let the Right One In": A coming-of-age thriller takes the stage Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s newest show, ‘Let The Right One In,’ is a part vampire myth and coming-of-age love story. Stars Noah Lamanna as Eli and Diego Lucano as Oskar discuss audience reactions, bringing the show alive and the bond created on and off the screen. View the showings and more here https://www.berkeleyrep.org.