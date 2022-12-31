Watch CBS News

Legendary Journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

A representative, Cindi Berger, said: "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women."
