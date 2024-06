KPIX Reporter Shawn Chitnis says farewell Reporter Shawn Chitnis has been with KPIX CBS News Bay Area for over 2 years. Today, as he sat at the anchor desk we looked at some of his best moments from his reports. We will miss you, Shawn! (06-28-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv