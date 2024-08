Kamala Harris plays it safe with choosing Minnesota Governor as her running mate for VP Cal State East Bay’s Dr. Nolan Higdon joins to dive deeper into Kamala Harris's pick for her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and what to expect at the next debate against JD Vance. (08-06-2024) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv