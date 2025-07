It's been 40 years since this Bay Area fire changed how CA wildfires are fought John Ramos reports on the Lexington Fire that burned in 1985 in the Santa Clara hills, which was the largest wildfire ever seen at the time. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv