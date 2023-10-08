Watch CBS News

Israel scrambles to respond to brazen Hamas assault that killed hundreds

Saturday's unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas forces from Gaza, to which Israel's powerful and well-funded intelligence apparatus was caught off-guard, resulted in more than 300 Israelis dead, and heavily-armed Hamas militants roaming the streets of southern Israeli towns and border communities for hours, gunning down civilians and soldiers. Israel's military responded with a series of strikes across Gaza, killing more than 250 Palestinians – the latest chapter in an ever darker and deadlier conflict. Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Tel Aviv.
