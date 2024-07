Inland East Bay residents seek relief as heat returns With excessive heat returning to the region, residents in the inland East Bay are trying to find relief after long stretches of triple-digit temperatures. Kara St. Cyr reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv