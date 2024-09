Homes, buildings, dozens of cars burned in Boyles Fire in Lake County Firefighters continued battling a wildfire in Lake County Sunday night that burned dozens of structures in the town of Clearlake. Amanda Hari reports. (9-8-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv